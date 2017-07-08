UPDATE: Teen killed in accident at High Falls Park identified

Authorities recovered the body of an 18-year-old man at High Falls Park this afternoon. Park officials report witnesses saw the teen jump from the top of the waterfall and hit his head on the way down.More >>
A few isolated storms are possible through the late afternoon and this evening. The highest chances are east of I-65, but even there many areas will remain dry.More >>
Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.More >>
A Madison County judge has determined that terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is entitled to bond. However, that bond must be granted under conditions.More >>
Police say a fugitive capital murder suspect was captured in Huntsville on Friday.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure at age 39, reports say.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
