Teen killed in accident at High Falls Park identified

Authorities recovered the body of a teen at High Falls Park this afternoon.

The DeKalb County Coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Mason Tompkins of Acworth, Ga.

Park officials report witnesses saw the teen jump from the top of the waterfall and hit his head on the way down.

The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The teen’s body was located two hours later when a rescue squad was called in on a recovery mission.

We will bring you more on this story as more information becomes available.

