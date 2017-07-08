Teen killed in accident at High Falls Park

Authorities recovered the body of an 18-year-old man at High Falls Park this afternoon.

Park officials report witnesses saw the teen jump from the top of the waterfall and hit his head on the way down.

The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The teen’s body was located two hours later when a rescue squad was called in on a recovery mission.

We will bring you more on this story as more information becomes available.

