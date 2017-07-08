Fire department cautions against charging phones in bed

Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.More >>
A Madison County judge has determined that terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is entitled to bond. However, that bond must be granted under conditions.More >>
A Madison County judge has determined that terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is entitled to bond. However, that bond must be granted under conditions.More >>
Police say a fugitive capital murder suspect was captured in Huntsville on Friday.More >>
Police say a fugitive capital murder suspect was captured in Huntsville on Friday.More >>
Saturday will start without rain. A frontal boundary will approach from Tennessee and increase or chance for one last round of strong thunderstorms between noon and 4 p.m.More >>
Saturday will start without rain. A frontal boundary will approach from Tennessee and increase or chance for one last round of strong thunderstorms between noon and 4 p.m.More >>
A young woman from the Huntsville area is making a tremendous comeback after a terrible accident.More >>
A young woman from the Huntsville area is making a tremendous comeback after a terrible accident.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>