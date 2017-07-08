Fire department cautions against charging phones in bed

Do you charge your phone in bed? Does your child sleep with their phone under the pillow?

If so, this fire department in New Hampshire has a warning for you.

The Newton Fire Department recently shared a series of photos of a phone charger that burned a bed sheet and blanket.

"Heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter."

The department post says that this could potentially lead to a fire, putting the children and everyone else in the house in great danger.

They suggest checking in with your children to make sure they know the risks.

