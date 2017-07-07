9-year-old Huntsville boy recovers from tick bite

All the rain in the Tennessee Valley has not helped the growing tick problem.

Dan De Jong almost lost his 9-year-old son, Daniel, after he was bitten by a tick two weeks ago. De Jong said that Daniel had signs that looked like chicken pox, so they initially thought he had chicken pox. After taking Daniel to Huntsville Hospital, he quickly learned his son had contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

It was so bad, Daniel could have lost his life. After spending two weeks at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Daniel finally got to come home. He was greeted with cheering, a welcome home sign, and fire trucks and HEMSI trucks lined the streets.

De Jong wants other parents to know the signs and symptoms of Rocky Mountain spotted fever so they don’t have to go through what his family had to go through.

The symptoms include fever, headache, rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, muscle pain and lack of appetite. If you or your child gets bitten by a tick and starts experiencing these symptoms, take them to the doctor immediately, it could save their life.

