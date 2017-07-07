Athens Kmart is closing

The Kmart in Athens will close its doors for good. It made the list of stores that Sears Holdings announced will close by early October.

More than 200 stores were already on the chopping block for this year.

The company says it wants to focus on its best stores and to boost online sales.

Sears Holdings has not turned a profit since 2010.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48