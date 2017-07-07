UPDATE: Police shoot, kill suspected car thief in multi-county pursuit

Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect stole a red Mustang from a Falkville service station off Highway 322. Priceville police and Alabama State Troopers began chasing the vehicle on Interstate 65.

The pursuit moved to Interstate 565, where Huntsville police and Madison County sheriff's deputies joined in.

Troopers say the vehicle collided with at least two other vehicles after taking the Bob Wallace Avenue exit.

The pursuit came to a stop around Sparkman Drive.

Troopers confirm an officer shot and killed the suspect at some point. They did not release which agency the officer was with.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

