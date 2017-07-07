Police shoot, kill teen car theft suspect in multi-county pursuit

Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect stole a red Mustang from a Falkville service station off exit 322 of Interstate 65. Priceville police and Alabama State Troopers began chasing the vehicle on the interstate.

The pursuit moved to Interstate 565, where Huntsville police and Madison County sheriff's deputies joined in.

Troopers say the vehicle collided with at least two other vehicles after taking the Bob Wallace Avenue exit.

The pursuit came to a stop around Sparkman Drive.

Troopers confirm an officer shot and killed the suspect at some point. They later released it was a Priceville officer who fired the shot.

Authorities had trouble identifying the suspect at first. They later confirmed the suspect was 16 years old. The teen's name has not yet been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation at the request of the Morgan County district attorney's office and the Priceville police chief.

