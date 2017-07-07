Police pursuit ends in wreck in NW Huntsville

There is a heavy policed presence on the Sparkman Drive overpass of Interstate 565.

Huntsville police say it is because of a wreck that stemmed from a pursuit that started in Priceville.

Traffic is tied up in that area, especially on eastbound I-565. Police say it will be shut down for the next few hours.

We are working to get details about what happened. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48