First responders honor fallen Decatur firefighter

Family, friends and first responders all mourned the loss of Decatur's retired battalion chief, Ted McKelvey, on Friday. He recently passed away from complications of a stroke, but his funeral attendance clearly showed he will be missed by many.

"Ted was loved. He was a gregarious, big, fun guy to be around, and it shows by the gregarious fun crowd we have in here,” said Decatur Fire Chief Tony Grande.

The parking lot was overflowing with rescue vehicles, and Grande said the funeral home was packed with first responders. On top of that, first responders from surrounding towns and cities drove in to help staff Decatur's stations.

"We have folks from Hartselle Fire Department, Huntsville Fire Department, folks from Florence and Russellville. They've come in to man some of our stations so folks that are working today can be at the funeral today," Grande said.

Grande said that gesture speaks for itself.

"I think it's a testimony to be here today to see how many people from how many organizations,” he said. “I saw the Shoals ambulance service, the air evac team, all these other folks."

“His persona was as big as his physical body. He was just a real fun guy to work around," Grande said.

Firetrucks and ambulances lined the roads for McKelvey’s procession as his body was moved in a Decatur firetruck from the funeral home to his burial place.

