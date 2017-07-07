First responders honor fallen Decatur firefighter

here is a heavy policed presence on the Sparkman Drive overpass of Interstate 565.More >>
here is a heavy policed presence on the Sparkman Drive overpass of Interstate 565.More >>
A Madison County judge has determined that terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is entitled to bond. However, that bond must be granted under conditions.More >>
A Madison County judge has determined that terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is entitled to bond. However, that bond must be granted under conditions.More >>
Police say a fugitive capital murder suspect was captured in Huntsville on Friday.More >>
Police say a fugitive capital murder suspect was captured in Huntsville on Friday.More >>
Saturday will start without rain. A frontal boundary will approach from Tennessee and increase or chance for one last round of strong thunderstorms between noon and 4 p.m.More >>
Saturday will start without rain. A frontal boundary will approach from Tennessee and increase or chance for one last round of strong thunderstorms between noon and 4 p.m.More >>
A young woman from the Huntsville area is making a tremendous comeback after a terrible accident.More >>
A young woman from the Huntsville area is making a tremendous comeback after a terrible accident.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with Mobile County Health Department has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with Mobile County Health Department has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>