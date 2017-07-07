Huntsville terrorism suspect to get bond with conditions; new hearing set

A Madison County judge has determined that terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is entitled to bond. However, that bond must be granted under conditions.

The judge determined it is unconstitutional to deny Sayyed bond.

A hearing has been set for July 19 to receive any testimony from the state or defense in order to determine the conditions of release. He will remain in custody until then.

Investigators say Sayyed planned to blow up a police precinct and practiced to behead people. Prosecutors say they found receipts for ingredients to make explosives.

They also say Sayyed swore allegiance to ISIS.

His attorney argued that holding him without bond is unconstitutional. Prosecutors argued he is too dangerous for release and is a flight risk.

