Selma capital murder suspect arrested in Huntsville

Police say a fugitive capital murder suspect was captured in Huntsville on Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with Huntsville Police SWAT members, arrested 19-year-old Mitchell Williams Jr. at a home in the 4700 block of Broadmeadow Lane.

Williams was wanted on capital murder charges in connection to a drive-by shooting in Selma on Monday. The shooting killed 17-year-old Christopher Devon Lee III, a local basketball player.

Another suspect, 16-year-old Markell Collins, was already caught. He is also charged with capital murder.

Williams was taken into custody without incident and will be extradited back to Selma in the coming days.

