GRAPHIC: Pet rabbit recovering after being shot with arrow

A Colbert County animal control officer found this pet rabbit with an arrow in its head. (Source: Times Daily)

A veterinarian holds a pet rabbit after an arrow was removed from its head. (Source: Times Daily)

This pet rabbit was found shot with an arrow under a house in Sheffield. (Source: Times Daily)

A pet rabbit running loose in Sheffield was found with an arrow shot through its face, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Colbert County animal control officer Anthony Wilbanks said a DIRECTV installer found the rabbit under a house and called it in. Wilbanks said the call was about an injured rabbit, but what he saw almost made him sick.

The arrow was straight through the rabbit’s head under its eyes. Somehow, it survived.

Wilbanks captured the animal and took it to Quad-Cities Animal Clinic, where the arrow was removed.

The Times Daily reports that the rabbit is improving and is expected to survive.

“This is a pet, not a rabbit in the wild,” said Judie Nichols, director of the Colbert County Animal Shelter. "It’s so sad that something like this happened, that someone would do something like this. It's horrible."

Wilbanks said there have been similar arrow incidents involving a duck, a hawk and squirrels. He said such acts are criminal.

“I hope it’s not someone just going around and shooting these animals for the fun of it," he said. "We want it stopped, and we're going to do all we can to see that it is stopped."

