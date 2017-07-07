My Take - Teenage Driver

Car accidents are the No. 1 cause of teenage deaths. According to a recent study, Alabama has risen to the fifth most dangerous state for teenage drivers. The reasons for this include texting and driving, talking on the cell phone, drinking, distractions from too many passengers and speeding. A survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Alabama and Montana have the highest percentage rate of teenage drinking while driving. In the same survey, Alabama has the ninth highest percentage of teens who text while driving. All states have Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) programs designed to prepare teens to become better drivers. Alabama's GDL is far from the strongest. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, if Alabama matched the toughest GDL requirements in the nation it could reduce fatal crashes involving teen drivers by 45 percent. 45 percent! How many more kids have to die before this is done, leaving their parents to wrestle with the question: "If only I had done more?" I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?



