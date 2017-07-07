Graduation ceremony for Huntsville Police Academy - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Graduation ceremony for Huntsville Police Academy

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The graduation ceremony for newest Huntsville police officers will happen Friday.

The ceremony will take place at the Huntsville Police Academy on Cecil Fain Drive.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. 

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will be the commencement speaker. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly