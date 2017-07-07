23 cadets graduate from Huntsville Police Academy

The Huntsville Police Department is getting some new officers. Twenty-three cadets just graduated from the Huntsville Police Academy's 56th session.

Family and friends watched as the police chief addressed the graduates Friday morning.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall also attended today's ceremony.

"I think it's more and more difficult to serve in law enforcement generally. It takes a special person that's willing to accept that responsibility. That we have 23 here today in Huntsville that have answered that call, and Huntsville will be better off as a result of their service," said Marshall.

The graduation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Huntsville Police Academy at 6000 Cecil Fain Dr.

If you're interested in becoming a Huntsville police officer, click here to learn more.

CONGRATS to the 23 Cadets that are about to officially become HUNTSVILLE POLICE OFFICERS pic.twitter.com/Zporhbxy1z — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 7, 2017

A great honor to deliver graduation address to @HsvPolice Academy this morning. Congrats cadets of 56th Session. Proud to serve with you! pic.twitter.com/WukwdKcHVR — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) July 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48