Fire destroys Guntersville pharmaceutical warehouse

A fire broke out at Rainbow Gold Warehouse in Guntersville on Grimes Drive early Friday. The fire lasted several hours and destroyed the building, including collapsing the roof.

Local emergency officials said there is no danger to the public from pharmaceuticals in the building.

It was an emotional scene, especially for the people who worked there.

"Oh my gosh, awful. I just started crying immediately. I love my job here. This is my home away from home. I love it," said Rainbow Gold employee Rachael Masters.

For Masters, coming to work on Friday just didn't seem real. But for the Guntersville Fire Department, it was very real around 5 a.m.

"First on the scene, reported about 30 percent involvement, flames visible, at that point he called for mutual aid," said Guntersville Fire Chief Brian Wald rop.

It took the help of the Albertville Fire Department and three other volunteer departments bringing manpower and water to get the fire under control after nearly three hours.

Firefighters spent the day putting out hot spots in what appears to be a total loss, leaving employees wondering about what will happen.

"We're just going to sit tight and wait and see how bad it is. Obviously it looks really bad, but I have no idea," said Masters.

But if there's some good news, everyone appears to be safe.

"There was no one reported inside and as far as how the fire started, it's still under investigation," Wald rop said.

Wald rop said they will routinely check the building throughout the night to make sure it doesn't catch fire again.

