Crews put out fire at Rainbow Gold Warehouse in Guntersville

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Guntersville Fire Department chief tells us they are working on putting out hot spots at Rainbow Gold Warehouse on Grimes Drive.

The chief said crews will be at the scene for several more hours.

Crews were not allowed into the building due to the roof collapsing. 

