I-565 reopens after wreck near Mooresville Road

A serious crash shut down I-565 on Friday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Mooresville Road just before 3 a.m.

Police tell us a woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

We're also told she was involved in some sort of domestic dispute before she got on the road.

Police are trying to piece together the entire story.

