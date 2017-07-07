1 stabbed to death, 1 in custody in Decatur stabbing

One man is dead and another is in custody after a late night stabbing on East Moulton Street in Decatur.

The 911 call went out around 10 Thursday night.

Right now, police are not releasing much information about this crime.

They've not identified the victim or the person in custody or told us if that person is being charged or questioned.

As soon as Decatur investigators update us, we'll let you know.

