2 people found dead in North Courtland home

Police tell us two people were found dead at a home on Rosa Parks Street in North Courtland on Thursday night.

Investigators were first called to the scene around 10:55 Thursday night.

All police are telling us at this point is that it's an active investigation.

They have not released any names or told us how the people died or if they're searching for a suspect right now.

