2 men found dead in North Courtland home identified

Scattered showers are ongoing this morning. This activity will continue throughout the day. Hit-or-miss storms can be expected through the mid afternoon.More >>
A young woman from the Huntsville area is making a tremendous comeback after a terrible accident.More >>
The Huntsville Aquatic Center rolled out its new upgrades on Thursday, including a new Olympic-size competition pool.More >>
Madison County resident and terror suspect Aziz Sayyed still has a chance for getting bond.More >>
Florence police say a teen girl stabbed another during a fight Tuesday night.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
Police are on the scene of a standoff at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta in which the suspect is deceased.More >>
