2 men found dead in North Courtland home identified

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office tells us they are investigating the deaths of two men found shot at a residence in North Courtland early Friday morning.

Investigators say they were contacted around midnight by the North Courtland Police Department and was requested to come investigate the deaths of 34-year-old Jimmy Lee Bolding of North Courtland and James Lemark Madden, 41 of Muscle Shoals who were found dead at Bolding’s residence.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that when his investigators arrived on the scene they found Bolding deceased in the front yard, while Madden was found dead inside the single-wide trailer located on the property.

Mitchell said that the investigation into the deaths is still early and that information surrounding the deaths is limited. Investigators are working closely with the North Courtland Police Department, as well as the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to gather more information.

Investigators do have persons of interest but a motive for the crimes is still unclear.

If you have any information concerning these crimes contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

