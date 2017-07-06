Straw poll taken at U.S. Senate candidate forum in Huntsville

The Rock Family Worship Center hosted a U.S. Senate Candidate Forum Thursday night to help citizens better decide who they think is fit to be the next U.S. senator for Alabama.

A crowd of people attended and asked questions ranging from the recent opioid crisis in Alabama to the ongoing issues at Veterans Affairs.

Nine out of the 18 candidates participated in the forum.

At the end of the night, a straw poll was taken. On the Republican side, Rep. Mo Brooks won with 101 votes. On the Democratic side, Brian McGee won with 19 votes.

