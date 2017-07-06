Kitchen Cops; 6 low performers, 3 with hand washing violations

Las Trojas Cantina in Athens scored an 81. Food needs to be reheated to 165 degrees. The inspector reports not only did they not reach that mark when reheating cheese, the cheese was 104 degrees short. They also lost points because the ice maker needed to be cleaned.

Rice Box in Huntsville scored an 84. The inspector reports two violations that can cause cross contamination. No kitchen employees were wearing gloves, and the inspector says they were not washing their hands between job tasks.

The same exact violations were reported at Sakura Asian Bistro, as they scored an 82.

The Colbert County Health Department reports an employee didn't wash their hands before handling ready-to-eat food at Outlaw BBQ in Tuscumbia as they earned an 83. They also reportedly held barbecue at 16 to 26 degrees under the 135 degree temperature needed to prevent bacterial growth in hot-holding food.

The Dairy Queen in Florence scored an 82. The Lauderdale County Health Department reports finding utensils stored in a hand sink, and that milk products in the dairy hopper were four degrees over the required 41 degree cold-holding temperature.

The Quik Mart in the 500 block of East 2nd Street in Muscle Shoals is this week's lowest scoring Kitchen Cops Low Performer with a 76. The inspector reports crispitos, fried Chicken, eggs and sausage were 4 to 28 degrees below the required hot-holding temperature.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

