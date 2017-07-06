Fashion student wins contest to market UA shirt

McKenna Siebert designed this shirt that is supported by the University of Alabama. (Source: WAFF)

A University of Alabama fashion retailing student from Marshall County is living the dream of marketing her very own Crimson Tide shirt.

McKenna Siebert participated in a fashion design contest her senior year at Alabama. But she never dreamed she's get a call saying she made the top four until a call from New York-based retailer Robin Ruth.

"I'm outside on the sidewalk and people are walking around me going to class and I'm freaking out," said Siebert.

Siebert's design of a logo chosen was one of three elephants and the saying "Always Moving Forward."

"It was definitely trying to put them together how I felt about the tradition and the alumni," said Siebert.

Her being selected now allows her to learn the true meaning of marketing and retailing. She now has a preorder sales goal to meet of 288 shirts.

"It will go into production, which means they will create the shirts and they'll send them out," she said.

This young student from Asbury is one of about 18 people nationwide getting this rare opportunity by a national designer to have her own Crimson Tide shirt supported by the University. She's reached out using social media and so far, her design is doing better than most others in preorder sales.

"Right now, I'm the actually the top seller for Alabama and I'm in second place," Siebert said.

So whether you're at the grocery store or maybe a Bama game this fall, don't be surprised if you see this logo on a shirt.

"I want to be walking down the street and somebody wearing it and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that's me! That's my shirt!' I really want to share it," she said.

The preorder sales end Aug. 31.

