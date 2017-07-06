Fashion student wins contest to market UA shirt

More showers and storms can be expected into the overnight hours. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds along with vivid lightning are possible. Localized flash flooding is possible.More >>
A young woman from the Huntsville area is making a tremendous comeback after a terrible accident.More >>
The Huntsville Aquatic Center rolled out its new upgrades on Thursday, including a new Olympic-size competition pool.More >>
Madison County resident and terror suspect Aziz Sayyed still has a chance for getting bond.More >>
Florence police say a teen girl stabbed another during a fight Tuesday night.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
