Auburn student regaining leg use after car crash

A young woman from the Huntsville area is making a tremendous comeback after a terrible accident.

Anne Nelson, who studies at Auburn University, was in the backseat of a car that wrecked in June 2016. She suffered a broken arm, broken back and a bruised spinal cord. After surgery, she's been working hard in therapy and is now to regain the use of her legs.

She's still uses a wheelchair and crutches but is is learning how to walk again. And she's working against the unknown.

"One of the biggest, hardest things about a spinal cord injury is that you don't know the outcome," Nelson said.

Her neurosurgeon, Dr. Derrick Cho, describes her comewback as "amazing."

"Words really cannot describe her recovery, her progress," he said.

Cho said he's seen maybe 10 cases of recovery like Nelson's out of hundreds in his 14 to 15 years of practice. He said her motivation is off the charts, and he's proud of her hard work.

"She has a ceiling, but every time I see her, she appears to be raising that ceiling for her recovery, so it's to be determined," said Cho.

"It's a lot of hard work, but it's a lot of support and prayer and just thoughts from other people also," said Nelson.

Nelson said she's especially grateful for her parent's support, as well as her close friends at Auburn and her dance teacher.

She was able to return to school in January and resume classes, including dance, which is her major.

