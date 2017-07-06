Alabama company giving customers free rifle with roof installation

A roofing company in north Alabama is looking for new business by standing out against the competition.

Digital Roofing Innovations is getting a lot of attention online because of a new special they’re offering: Buy a roof, get a gun.

The veteran-owned business posted a video to their Facebook business page that went viral. It shows Zach Blenkinsopp, a co-owner of Digital Roofing Innovations, telling potential customers they’re giving away a free gun with every roof they install.

“I know we're against the fray with some of that stuff. Some people love us, some people don’t like us, and that's OK,” Blenkinsopp told WAFF 48 News. “We just need to take care of our customers.”

Blenkinsopp said he and his partner have about 100 new customers since posting that video just a couple of days ago on the Fourth of July, and they expect even more phone calls.

