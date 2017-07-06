Arrest made in deadly Huntsville triple shooting

The Huntsville Aquatic Center rolled out its new upgrades on Thursday, including a new Olympic-size competition pool.More >>
A man wanted in a Huntsville homicide has been caught in Conyers, Georgia.More >>
Florence police say a teen girl stabbed another during a fight Tuesday night.More >>
More showers and storms can be expected into the overnight hours. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds along with vivid lightning are possible. Localized flash flooding is possible.More >>
A Madison County judge is still deciding on bond for 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
