Arrest made in deadly Huntsville triple shooting

A man wanted in a Huntsville homicide has been caught in Conyers, Georgia.

Brian Simpson, 38, of Huntsville, was arrested there on unrelated charges on July 1. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Huntsville. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and first-degree assault.

The charges stem from a triple shooting at a home in the 3000 block of Brook Manor Avenue on May 31. One of the victims, 26-year-old Ladarius Turner of Huntsville, died a short time later. The other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 1 killed, 2 injured in NW Huntsville shooting

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48