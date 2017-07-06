Huntsville Aquatic Center unveils new Olympic-size pool, other additions

The Huntsville Aquatic Center rolled out its new upgrades on Thursday, including a new Olympic-size competition pool.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle cut the ribbon for the center's brand new addition to the Huntsville Aquatic Center on Thursday.

The $22 million project includes a new building and renovations to the old facility. The new competition pool is biggest piece of this renovation. More than 1,400 people can be seated around it.

"Finally, the time came to build it and it's been a great project to be involved with. We now have a facility that's probably one of the best in the southeast, maybe one of the best in the nation. And it's going to bring in tourism, competition, swim meets. It will bring in lots of people to the city of Huntsville. It's something we can all be proud of," said Battle.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48