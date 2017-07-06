Huntsville Aquatic Center unveils new Olympic-size pool, other additions

The Huntsville Aquatic Center rolled out its new upgrades on Thursday, including a new Olympic-size competition pool.More >>
Madison County resident and terror suspect Aziz Sayyed still has a chance for getting bond.More >>
Florence police say a teen girl stabbed another during a fight Tuesday night.More >>
A man wanted in a Huntsville homicide has been caught in Conyers, Georgia.More >>
More showers and storms can be expected into the overnight hours. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds along with vivid lightning are possible. Localized flash flooding is possible.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
