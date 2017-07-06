Brindlee Mountain killer denied parole

Perry Patrick Ramsey will spend at least 5 more years in prison for killing Tracy Bagwell in Scant City in November 2001.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles took less than 10 minutes last week to deny Mr. Ramsey’s parole application.

It took longer for those speaking against his early release to finish than it did for the board to make its ruling.

Mr. Ramsey’s next available parole hearing is June 2022. Last week’s hearing was Mr. Ramsey’s first.

No one spoke on his behalf at the hearing except his attorney.

The lawyer told the board that Mr. Ramsey was mentally ill at the time of the murder but he deserves a second chance to be out in society.

The late Mr. Bagwell was represented by members of his family, members of VOCAL (Victims of Crime and Leniency) and a representative of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Letters were submitted from Marshall County district attorney Everett Johnson and others.

