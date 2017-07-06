Veteran lawmaker Marcel Black not seeking 8th House term

Veteran lawmaker Marcel Black is not seeking re-election to the Legislature.

Black, a Democrat, is the ranking minority member of the powerful House Judiciary Committee. He chaired that committee before the Republicans swept to a super majority in 2010.

"It's been a high privilege and honor representing this district," he said Wednesday afternoon. "I've enjoyed it."

First elected in 1990, he won re-election in 2014 with a clear majority over Republican Fred Joly. His district includes the eastern half of Colbert County, portions of western Lawrence County, and a small part of southern Lauderdale County.

"I wanted to make my decision early enough so that all who may want to seek the office will have sufficient time to decide and plan their various campaigns," he said.

Read more at Times Daily.

