Lauderdale County convicted killer's sentence affirmed

The 2016 conviction and 15-year sentence for a Lauderdale County man on perjury charges has been affirmed.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said his office has been notified that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals issued the ruling in the case against Shannon Ray Johnson.

Johnson, 48, of Florence, was found guilty of first-degree perjury in February 2016. In March 2016, Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self sentenced Johnson to serve 15 years in prison.

At the time of his conviction, Johnson was currently serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree escape. In January, Johnson was found guilty of murder in connection with Keith Barnett’s death and was sentenced to life in prison.

The three sentences are running concurrently.

Connolly said he was pleased to learn of the appellant court’s decision. He said Johnson is in prison “where he belongs” and will stay there.

