Decatur City Council President threatens to toss councilman from meeting

Decatur City Council President Chuck Ard threatened to have Councilman Billy Jackson removed Wednesday evening because Jackson repeatedly made comments Ard deemed “personal.”

Jackson forced separate votes on each of 15 resolutions to assess $300 each for abating weed nuisances because they were grouped by council district on the agenda. The council can consider the abatements together under a consent agenda only if all five members agree.

Jackson has long voted against the abatements because he believes the city is not doing a good job of taking care of its own rights of way.

The council recently approved spending $4,500 on a test area around the 14th Street overpass but has not increased the amount of mowing on city properties throughout the city. Council members agree more mowing is needed.

