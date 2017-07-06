August debut planned for Decatur theater's new sound and cinema - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

August debut planned for Decatur theater's new sound and cinema

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Princess Executive Director Anne Scarbrough (Source: Decatur Daily) Princess Executive Director Anne Scarbrough (Source: Decatur Daily)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

The new sound system and digital cinema package at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts is expected to be ready for use by mid-August.

Princess Executive Director Anne Scarbrough said the sound system and cinema package, which cost $193,200 including installation, will debut with a short movie and concert.

The system is one of several ongoing projects at the historic Princess, a landmark in Decatur since the late 1800s.

Scarbrough and other theater employees have been training on operating the new system. Last week, crews ran into an issue while installing a projection screen, so they had to order a replacement screen, she said.

The theater also is set to open its new listening room in the Princess loft. Unlike a bar where the music is the background, Scarbrough said this room will be an “environment created for the enjoyment of music.”

Read more at Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly