Repaving on 14 Limestone projects to start soon

Road resurfacing work planned across Limestone County could begin this month or in early August.

The Limestone County Commission approved 14 resurfacing projects at its meeting Wednesday. Work could get started in late July or early August, depending on the contractor's schedule and the weather, according to County Engineer Bryant Moss.

The cost for the resurfacing is about $541,000, and county funds will be used to pay for the work. Charles E. Watts Inc., of Gadsden, is the contractor.

District 1 projects are Holt Road from Wales Street to Thach Road and Holt Road from Long Road to Bain Road. District 2 work includes Pepper Road from Menefee Road to the dead end, Nick Davis Road from Sanderson Road to the county line, Ennis Road from Pepper Road to McCulley Mill Road and Craft Road from the dead end to McCulley Mill Road.

District 3 projects are Dogwood Road from Snake Road to the end, Dogwood Circle, Fielding Road from Snake Road to Holt-Springer Road, Batts Road from Friend Road to Ripley Road, Cowford Road from Grover Road to Brownsferry Road and Neely Road from Huntsville Brownsferry Road to Nuclear Plant Road. The District 4 projects are Witty Mill Road from Easter Ferry Road to Alabama 127 and Taylor Oaks Lane.

