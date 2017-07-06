Search for Decatur shooting suspect continues

Decatur police are still searching for the suspect in last week's early morning shooting on Harrison Street.

A sleeping, 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head after shots were fired into her apartment in the 2200 block of Harrison Street, police said.

Police have been searching for a suspect since Friday morning, said Decatur police spokesman Lt. Proncey Robertson.

The woman's condition was not available, but Robertson said Friday that police believe she will survive her injuries. Police have not released her name.

At the time of the shooting, the woman was able to communicate with police, Robertson said.

The shooting was reported to Morgan County 911 just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Director Ryan Welty said.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48