Huntsville police investigating early morning break-in at Robin's Rents

Huntsville police are investigating an early morning break-in at Robin’s Rents on Meridian Street that happened just before 4 a.m.

At this time, we do not know how many suspects crashed into the storefront and tried to a steal pressure washer.

It is unclear if anything else is missing, store managers are doing inventory now.

Police tell us the suspects got away.

