3 arrested after high-speed chase in Huntsville

A high-speed chase at midnight ended with three men in the Madison County Jail.

Police finally got the car to stop on Boswell Drive in north Huntsville We're told it was stolen.

The chase started near Patton Road and Drake Avenue, went to University and Jordan, then sped through Five Points before ending on Boswell Drive.

Police tell us speeds hit well over 80 miles an hour at some points.

No one was hurt and the men surrendered.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48