Community helping TN officer's family with premature baby in hospital

A Tennessee police officer and his wife hope their baby boy will be home from the hospital soon. The baby came into the world three months before his due date.

The community is rallying around the parents helping them through this difficult time. That community includes Athens, where she works, Pulaski, where he's been an officer for 10 years, and Ardmore, Tennessee, where they live.

Doctors gave Miranda and Jereme Robison the news on June 11 that their baby would be born very soon. She was only 23 weeks into her pregnancy.

"They're really able to save them more at 24 weeks. So, we were told, 'If you have him now, he may not live.' I was trying to hold to keep him in as long as I could," she said.

Six days later, Miranda went into labor. Later, a nurse asked Jereme if he'd talked with a doctor yet. He hadn't, and he thought his son had not survived. He was wrong.

"Then they told me she coded. They had to do CPR on her. Then you're just blown away. Your whole family is at stake," he said.

Jax Robison had entered the world weighing only one pound, 10 ounces and barely more than a foot tall.

Miranda spent a few days in ICU. Jax is still in neonatal ICU. His big brother and sister anxiously wait for him to come home.

Miranda and Jereme said they never asked for help. But with high medical bills coming, the community has stepped up. To raise money, the Shirt Shop in Pulaski is selling shirts that read "#FightJaxFight" with the number "76 1/2." The 76 is for Jereme's badge number and the "1/2" is for little Jax. The police department is selling "Fight Jax Fight" bracelets.

"You just don't realize how you affect people and people affect you until something happens to you. Like, you just don't understand it until it happens to you. And now we realize how much we need to give to other people too because they gave so much to us," Miranda said.

A fundraiser to help with the family's out of pocket medical costs happens on July 23 at the First National Bank at 206 1st St. in Pulaski. It will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A live band will perform and there will be a silent/live auction, baked goods and BBQ sandwiches.

For those who want to help but can't go, call Lindsay Hill at the Pulaski Police Department at 931-424-4404.

Also, the Twitter account #FightJaxFight has more information.

