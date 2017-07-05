Aaron Tippin and Darryl Singletary to perform in Guntersville this Saturday

Country music fans, listen up if you're looking for something to do this weekend. Country stars Aaron Tippin and Darryl Singletary will be performing at Red, White, and BBQ this Saturday at Civitan Park in Guntersville.

The event will be presented by HBT Smokers of Guntersville. The organizer said the event is special to many of their employees.

"We're doing the event to benefit our local schools. We have several kids between our employees and ourselves that are in the local systems. And we want to put the concert on to benefit the schools within Marshall County and the city systems and Guntersville and the rest of the county," said Chris Clay of HBT Smokers.

The show will last from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Satruday next to the Jeff Cook stage at Civitan Park.

Bleacher seating will be first come, first serve, so you may want to bring a lawn chair.

Tickets are $40, which include one barbecue plate and two beverages.

No coolers are allowed. Parking will be available along Sunset Boulevard and at Guntersville Middle School.

All proceeds benefit city and county school systems in Marshall County.

