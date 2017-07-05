Residents question Jackson Co. commission chairman's acceptance of 2nd job

Should the chairman of the Jackson County Commission resign? That's what some people are asking after the chairman recently announced he's accepted a second full-time job.

It's not known whether County Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges will stay or go, but one woman with the Republican party says she was called to action.

Hodges' acceptance of a second full-time job is being met with mixed reviews.

"I really have no issue with it as long as he fulfills his commitment to the citizens of Jackson County," said resident Thomas Lusk.

"It's hard to work two full-time jobs. If you're trying to do one job completely, you need to be devoted to that job," said Roger McCarty, another resident.

Sonny Brasfield with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama said the chairman's job is created by a local act. Some counties mandate you cannot have other employment while wording in others is simply not addressed.

Hodges said he's committed to the people of Jackson County and said if he keeps both jobs, he'll seek a sharply reduced salary as chairman. But not everyone is waiting to see what will happen.

"I have put in a complaint to the ethics commission. I mailed it Monday," said former Jackson County Republican Party Chairwoman Ellen O’Connor.

O’Connor feels if Hodges wants to be the chairman, then the courthouse is where he needs to be, not somewhere else.

"Not at another job and then taking people's names and phone numbers and calling them and making appointments with them when he can. He's our commission chairman first. That's how I feel," said O’Connor.

Hodges said it will be several weeks before a decision is reached.

Hodges expects to begin his new employment later this month.

Below are rules on this matter by the Alabama Secretary of State's Office.

