Teen girl accused of stabbing another during fight in Florence

Florence police say a teen girl stabbed another during a fight Tuesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Marlborough Boulevard and Evergreen Street. They found a 15-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds. She is receiving treatment at ECM Hospital. Her current condition is not yet known.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with first-degree assault..She is being held in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police anticipate the charges will be elevated to adult court. Detectives are currently working with juvenile authorities and the district attorney's office.

