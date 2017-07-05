16-year-old charged as adult in Florence stabbing

Florence police say a teen girl stabbed another during a fight Tuesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Marlborough Boulevard and Evergreen Street. They found a 15-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds. She is receiving treatment at ECM Hospital. Her current condition is not yet known.

The suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony. Authorities identified her as 16-year-old Adriana Session.

Police say Session will be charged as an adult. She is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

