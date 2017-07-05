North Alabama blood supplier in need of donors

North Alabama's largest blood supplier, LifeSouth, needs your blood to help save lives.

The first 20 donors received free movie tickets at the Madison location the day after Independence Day.

LifeSouth says there's a blood shortage during the summer months.

"Our normal regulars who come on a day to day basis, they're traveling and people are out for the schools," said, Eric Franchois, District Community Development Coordinator.

"So, it's really a hard time for us to keep a good supply of blood in stock. We try to do extra promotions during the summer time to get more donors in to help us meet the needs of our local hospitals.

Franchois says, in order to give blood, you must be at least 17 years old, in good health and weight 110 pounds or more.

Life South says all blood types are needed but universal donor, O Negative, is always in high demand.

"O negative is a universal blood type and so that's the one we typically try to go after because that's what's used in most trauma accidents," said Franchois.

According to its website, LifeSouth supplies blood for more than a 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

The Madison donor center has extended its hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays to accommodate donors after hours.

For more information on the closest blood donor center in your area, check here.

