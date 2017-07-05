Lauderdale County Schools chief financial officer resigns

The Lauderdale County school board placed longtime chief schools financial officer Larry Vance on administrative leave and accepted his resignation during a called emergency meeting Wednesday..

Vance has held the position the past 19 years.

Board chairman Ronnie Owens did not cite the reason for requesting Vance's resignation, but named Lauderdale Schools Assistant Superintendent Tim Tubbs as the interim chief schools financial officer during the transition.

He said he expects the replacement process to take 30 to 60 days with Criterion Consulting of Birmingham assisting during the interim period.

"A consultant will be on site Thursday morning, and the job will be posted within three to five days," Owens said. "We don't anticipate any problems moving forward, and the budget should be in line for presentation at the upcoming public hearings."

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48