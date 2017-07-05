Lowe Mill gives sneak peek of Art After Dark event

Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment Center in Huntsville is hosting its Art After Dark event this week.

You can check out artwork from local and national artists in six different galleries.

"We do highlight local artists," said Amy Mayfield, Lowe Mill's Gallery Coordinator. "We bring artists from outside the area. We've had artists from as far away as New York come down. So, we just like to show as many different things and as many different artists as we can. "

Refreshments are provided during the free event. If you like something you see, then you can purchase it and then take it home.

Mayfield says the event happens every few weeks and the artwork is never the same.

"We change them out about every six to eight weeks," said Mayfield. "There's always something new and different to see at Lowe Mill."

Art After Day is Friday, July 7 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

