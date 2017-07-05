Huntsville terrorism suspect allegedly wanted to bomb police, be - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville terrorism suspect allegedly wanted to bomb police, behead people; bond still undecided

By Leah Jordan, Reporter
By Shelia O'Connor, Reporter
Aziz Sayyed (Source: Madison County Jail) Aziz Sayyed (Source: Madison County Jail)
A Madison County judge is still deciding on bond for 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed.

Sayyed was in court for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. The judge did not decided then but expects to reconvene for a decision within a week.

Assistant district attorney Tim Gann thinks the judge will review both sides and if he does decide on bond, it will be high enough to keep Sayyed in jail.

Sayyed's attorney argued that it is unconstitutional to hold him without bond. Prosecutors argued that he is a danger to the public and is a flight risk.

"He wanted to build a bomb, put it in a police department, and kill people in Madison County," said Gann. "He outlined what he wanted to do and took steps to do it until he got caught." 

He has been in the Madison County Jail without bond since his arrest on June 15.

Sayyed was escorted from the courthouse following the frenzy at the hearing.

Sayyed was arrested by Huntsville and federal authorities on June 15 on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. Prosecutors say he confessed to planning top put explosives for public buildings. They say they found receipts for explosive ingredients and that Sayyed admitted buying a cooler specifically to make a TATP device.

Sayyed allegedly showed friends his bomb-making materials at his home. He allegedly planned to blow up a law enforcement precinct and "bring the whole thing down."

Gann said he also had an allegiance to ISIS, watched their videos and told people he was affiliated with them. However, authorities don't know if he had any official connection to ISIS.

Sayyed also reportedly trained in knife skills and confessed he wanted to behead people and was practicing to do so.

Gann believes his team stopped something very dangerous and prevented an "unspeakable tragedy." He commended the police work and cooperation with law enforcement.

Gann said they are still investigating. It is too early to tell if there will be additional charges or arrests.

