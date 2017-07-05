Bond still undecided for Huntsville terrorism suspect

Terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is led to his bond hesaring at the Madison County Courthouse. (Source: WAFF)

A Madison County judge is still deciding on bond for 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed.

Sayyed was in court for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. The judge did not decided then but expects to reconvene for a decision within a week.

Assistant district attorney Tim Gann thinks the judge will review both sides and if he does decide on bond, it will be high enough to keep Sayyed in jail.

Sayyed's attorney argued that it is unconstitutional to hold him without bond. Prosecutors argued that he is a danger to the public,

"He wanted to build a bomb, put it in a police department, and kill people in Madison County," said Gann. "He outlined what he wanted to do and took steps to do it until he got caught."

He has been in the Madison County Jail without bond since his arrest on June 15.

Sayyed was escorted from the courthouse following the frenzy at the hearing.

The prosecution tells me they expect the judge will make a decision within the week. — Leah Jordan (@leahjordanmedia) July 5, 2017

Aziz Sayyed is being taken out of the courtroom @waff48 pic.twitter.com/KQTOkyLabD — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 5, 2017

Sayyed was arrested by Huntsville and federal authorities on June 15 on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. Prosecutors say he confessed to planning top put explosives for public buildings. They say they found receipts for explosive ingredients and that Sayyed admitted buying a cooler specifically to make a TATP device.

Sayyed allegedly showed friends his bomb-making materials at his home.

He allegedly planned to blow up a law enforcement annex and "bring the whole thing down."

Gann said he also had an allegiance to ISIS, watched their videos and told people he was affiliated with them.

Gann said they are still investigating. It is too early to tell if there will be additional charges or arrests.

Assistant DA: Sayyed confessed he wanted to behead people, and was practicing "knife techniques" and throwing knives into wood at home — Leah Jordan (@leahjordanmedia) July 5, 2017

State: Sayyed was going to plant the device at a law enforcement annex and that it would "bring the whole thing down" @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 5, 2017

Prosecutor says Sayyed watched ISIS videos in March 2017 and 5 weeks later discussed making and placing explosive devices in Madison County — Leah Jordan (@leahjordanmedia) July 5, 2017

