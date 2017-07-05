Bassmaster names Pickwick Lake for best bass fishing

Bass fishing is booming in the Shoals. Pickwick Lake just got named the best bass fishing lake in Alabama by Bassmaster magazine.

The annual rankings are based on information collected from the state fish and wildlife agencies and anglers.

Pickwick was also ranked fifth in the southeast.

This new ranking beats out the popular Guntersville Lake, which was ranked ninth.

A Shoals bass guide said they're seeing people travel from other countries like Australia and Canada to reel in big fish.

"It brings a lot of people to this area just as far as they can come out one day and catch a trophy small mouth and a trophy large mouth and that saves them a lot of time having to travel to other places to do that," said Shoals bass guide Cameron Gautney.

So far this year he says the amount of people wanting bass fishing tours has doubled compared to last year.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48