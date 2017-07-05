Update: USDA orders safari park to build a barrier in wake of May kangaroo attack

The United States Department of Agriculture ordered Harmony Safari Park to build a barrier between visitors and it’s kangaroo enclosure.

The inspection report said, “There was no public barrier present to prevent an animal from reaching out of the enclosure or to prevent someone from reaching into the enclosure. There must be some type of barrier to provide a sufficient distance between the animal and the viewing public so as to assure the safety of the public.”

On May 6, a kangaroo scratched and bit a 9-year old girl on the head.

The video of the attack from Jennifer White shows the kangaroo grab her daughter Cheyenne by the hair as she’s bent over, and bite her on the ear. The White family left the park immediately to seek medical attention. Cheyenne ended up with 14 stitches in her head.

The video also showed spaces in the fence large enough for the kangaroos and visitors on the other side to poke their heads and arms through. The

The USDA found no other violations at the park.

